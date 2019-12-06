|
Norman Frey Miller
Maryville - Norman Frey Miller, passed away Peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Blount memorial Hospital. Norman was born in Rohrerstown, PA in December 1928 to Rachel and Norman Miller. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving in the post war years in Washington, DC where he met and married Louise Beltramini, his wife of 62 years. Norman and Louise started their married life in Boston, where sons Christopher and Michael were born. After he obtained his degree from Northeastern University, the family moved to Monroe, Connecticut where Norman worked in a variety of positions in the defense industry. Post retirement, Norman followed his heart and drove a limousine in the New York City area. This provided him with both the joy of driving and endless conversations with other limo drivers and occasionally the rich and famous. In 2002, Norman and Louise relocated to Maryville, TN to settle into real retirement adjacent to a golf course. In 2011Norman lost his first love, Louise. Norman was an active and devoted member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church where he served weekly as a lector. It is here that he met Gwen, His second wife, who brought love, companionship and adventure to the last eight years of his life. He was a proud Fourth Degree knight with the Knights of Columbus. Norman is survived by his wife, Gwen; sons, Christopher (Judith) and Michael (Nancy); beloved grandchildren, Ben (Ho An, Vietnam), Hannah (LA, CA), Allison (LA CA), Kelly (Boston, MA), Katherine and husband, Eddy (Boston, MA), and Christopher (Boston, MA). He will be deeply missed by his stepson and golf buddy, Greg and wife, Roseanne. He will also be missed by stepdaughters, Teresa (Scott) and RaDonna (Rick) and stepson, Michael (Becky). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: East Tennessee Children's Hospital at www.etch.com/Giving/Donate or Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church Building Fund, 858 Louisville Rd, Alcoa, TN 37701. Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Family and friends will assemble for inurnment at 11:00 AM, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019