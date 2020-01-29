|
|
Norman Hugh Galbreath
Norman Hugh Galbreath, age 80, died peacefully on January 27, 2020 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Hugh was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Capps Galbreath and Allie Jones (Red) Galbreath, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee and sister Shirley Galbreath Clark of Birmingham, Alabama. He was survived by wife of 62 years, Virginia Greer Galbreath; son and daughter-in-law Timothy & Kathy Galbreath, granddaughter Chelsà and great grandson Jaxson Galbreath of Sevierville, TN. Son and daughter-in-law Kevin & Cynthia Galbreath; granddaughter Sara Grace Bock; grandsons Hayden & Harrison of Maryville, TN. Hugh was also survived by brothers Bob Galbreath of Knoxville, TN and Tom Galbreath of Goodlettsville, TN. Also, survived by several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Hugh was born in Goodlettsville, TN, and graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1961. For many years he supported the University's academic and athletic programs. He worked within the transportation industry fifty years, five years with trucking firms, thirty years with the U. S. Department of Transportation, and twenty years as a transportation safety consultant. Hugh received awards from both industry groups and government agencies; including the Safety Professional of the Year award, given annually by the Delta Nu Alpha Transportation Fraternity. He received a lifetime membership to the Tennessee Trucking Association. The TTA named its annual safety award the Hugh Galbreath Safety Professional of The Year Award. Hugh was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church in Goodlettsville, Franklin, Morristown, Knoxville, and Charlotte, NC. Hugh was a devoted husband, father, "Grandaddy", and friend. He enjoyed UT sports, golf, pool, his coffee club "The Flip & Sip" and spending time with his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Smith Funeral Home in Maryville, TN on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 12:00 PM. Rev. Chuck Starks officiating. There will be a reception and casual lunch held for family and friends at the Life Event Center next door immediately following the service. An Interment for family members officiated by Rev. Doug Smith will be held at Grandview Cemetery following the reception. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider choosing one of the following charities or institutions to donate in his honor: Holston United Methodist Home for Children, American Parkinson Disease Association, , and The University of Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020