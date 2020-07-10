Dr. Norman L. RaschKnoxville, TN - Dr. Norman L. Rasch, age 92, of Knoxville, died peacefully at home on July 7, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to German immigrant parents. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin where he was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society during his junior year, an exceptionally rare accomplishment. At the University of Pennsylvania, he earned both a master's degree and a doctorate in clinical psychology.He and his wife, Janet, moved to Knoxville where they raised four children. He joined Dr. Evelyn Rule in creating Knoxville's first private practice in psychology. Over multiple decades, he nurtured and grew Professional Arts Center Associates in both size and stature, providing psychological services to children, adolescents and adults.He joined the clinical psychology faculty at UT, eventually rising to the status of full professor—one of only two adjunct faculty members during his tenure to achieve this milestone. He particularly loved teaching and mentoring graduate students, who would often seek him out due to his clinical experience, wisdom, and outstanding reputation.Ever supportive of the next generation of clinicians, Dr. Rasch founded The Northshore Group in 1989, helping to launch the careers of a small group of young psychologists. The practice flourished and thrives to this day.During his retirement he volunteered with the Knoxville Zoo, took his dogs to provide comfort to residents in nursing homes (HABIT), tutored at Lonsdale Elementary, and served as Treasurer of the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church.He was a man of many interests who enjoyed hiking, boating, and camping while also being a self-taught musician who loved classical music, including opera.His compassion and generosity will never be forgotten by the many people whose lives he touched.He is preceded in death by his wife, Janet Rasch and daughter, Diana Lynn Rasch. He is survived by his sister, Edith Koegel (Donald); children, Brenda Rasch, Sharon Rasch and Kevin Rasch; son-in-law, Chuck Flett; daughter-in-law, Amy Rasch and grandchildren, Kerry Flett (Sayon Deb), Allie Flett, Tyler Rasch, Alyssa Rasch and Sylvia Rasch. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be given in memory of Norman Rasch to Young Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919. Plans for a memorial service are pending.Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.