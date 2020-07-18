Norman Lee Collins



Corryton - Norman Lee Collins, born September 7, 1937 in Luttrell, Tennessee, passed away on July 17, 2020. The son of Olivia Housewright Collins and Lester Vaughn Collins, he was one of nineteen children; survived by Minnie Weaver (Knoxville, TN) and Tressie Smith (Kokomo, IN). He leaves his loving wife of 62 years, Sonja Jo Smith Collins and children Roger Stuart (Lisa) and Joel Lee (Sherrie); preceded in death by son, Dr. Dale Alan. He also leaves his grandchildren Emily Ferguson (Charles), Erin Collins, and Eric Collins, and one great-granddaughter, Olivia Louise Ferguson. Norman graduated from Horace Maynard High School in 1956, Lincoln Memorial University in 1960, and received his Master's degree in Spanish from the University of Tennessee in 1971. He taught Spanish at Gibbs High School for 31 years and at Lincoln Memorial University for 10 years. Norman loved to learn, teach, and travel. He is to be buried at Shoffner Cemetery in Harrogate, TN. In lieu of a service, individuals may contact the family directly to send condolences.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store