Norman Maurice Greene
Knoxville - Norman Maurice Greene, age 80 of Knoxville, TN passed away Saturday June 13, 2020. He was a member of Sneedville First Baptist Church and an avid music lover, woodworker, gardener, and family genealogist. He worked for ORNL as a nuclear engineer for over 40 years.

He is preceded in death by his father Rev. Carl W. Greene; mother Lanelle Seal Greene; father-in-law Hubert Greene and mother-in-law Roxie Greene.

Maurice is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Dorothy "Dottie" Greene; son Edwin Greene; daughter-in-law Sharon Greene; step grand daughter Jessica Stepp; step grandson Chase Stepp and brother Elton Greene.

Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel and Crematory are honored to serve the Greene family and invite you to sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
