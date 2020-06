Norman Maurice GreeneKnoxville - Norman Maurice Greene, age 80 of Knoxville, TN passed away Saturday June 13, 2020. He was a member of Sneedville First Baptist Church and an avid music lover, woodworker, gardener, and family genealogist. He worked for ORNL as a nuclear engineer for over 40 years.He is preceded in death by his father Rev. Carl W. Greene; mother Lanelle Seal Greene; father-in-law Hubert Greene and mother-in-law Roxie Greene.Maurice is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Dorothy "Dottie" Greene; son Edwin Greene; daughter-in-law Sharon Greene; step grand daughter Jessica Stepp; step grandson Chase Stepp and brother Elton Greene.Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity . Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel and Crematory are honored to serve the Greene family and invite you to sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com