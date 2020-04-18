|
Norris Clayton Hendrix, Jr.
Knoxville - Norris Clayton Hendrix, Jr. age 88 of Knoxville passed away on April 14, 2020. He was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church for 59 years, a U.S. Army veteran, member of the American Legion. Mr. Hendrix was also a professional Engineer. He was preceded in death by his parents Norris Clayton Hendrix, Sr. and Dora Hendrix, Brother Jake Hendrix and Sister Estelle Joyce. He is survived by his wife Margaret Hendrix, Son Randy Hendrix and wife Missy, Daughters and Sons in laws Karen Clark and husband Larry and Katrina Hall and husband Joe, Grandchildren: Matthew Clark, Lauren Fair, Andrew Clark, Clay Hendrix, Corey Hendrix and Kelli Burnett; Great Grandchildren: Emersyn Clark, Neyland Clark, Kennedy Fair, Hendrix Fair, Robert Bourff, Grayson Hendrix, Lane Burnett, Claire Burnett, and Brother-in-Law Earnest Cameron. Due to current health concerns graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , Anderson County Animal Rescue Foundation or the . Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020