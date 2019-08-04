|
Novella Sharits
Knoxville - Novella Womac Sharits, 90, of Knoxville, TN passed away on August 1, 2019. Novella was born on March 8, 1929. Devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Faithful in her devotion to God and steadfast by her husband's side as pastor's wife at Black Oak Ridge Baptist, Glenwood Baptist, Galilee Baptist, Scottish Pike Missionary Baptist and Cove Mont Baptist in Wears Valley. Our loss is great, as she knew no enemy, nor spoke an unkind word.
Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles M. Sharits; parents, Lloyd and Thelma Womac; siblings, Una Scott, Ray Womac, Betty Thompson; and son-in-law, Steve Bradley.
She is survived by her brother, Billy Womac; children, Charles D. Sharits (Lila), Carl S. Sharits (Virginia), Franklin Sharits (Ruth), and Gail Bradley. In addition, she leaves grandchildren, Lisa Sharits Manis (Chris), Charles L. Sharits (Yvonne), Chris Sharits, Andrew Sharits (Jennifer), Stephen Bradley, Stephanie Bradley Vinson (Ed); 11 great grandchildren, Madaline Bradley, Leanna Manis, Laura Manis, Layla Manis, Natalie Sharits, Camden Sharits, Jessica Sharits, Matthew Sharits, Ethan Sharits, Addison Bradley, and Charles Brody Sharits.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00p.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home in Fountain City on Monday, August 5th. The funeral service will follow at 7:00p.m. Family and friends will gather at 10:45a.m. on Tuesday, August 6th at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for an 11:00a.m. interment.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to Glenwood Baptist Church, 7212 Central Avenue Pike, Powell, Tn 37849 or the (). Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019