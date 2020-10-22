1/1
Nyla Reece
Nyla Reece

Knoxville - Member of: Wednesday Bowling League

Eastern Star

UT Hospital Pink

Ladies

60+ yrs. as a licensed beautician

Nyla fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith (2 Timothy 4:7) henceforth went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 20, 2020. She was born and raised in Elizabethton, TN. and later moved to Knoxville.

"A house does not rest upon the ground, but on a woman."

Nyla deeply loved her family, friends and co-workers, touching many lives with her giving spirit. A strong, kind-hearted, Christian woman of faith who leaves behind a legacy of love and caring for others. Nyla will be remembered for her uncanny wit, contagious sense of humor and kind heart. She was a rock and had unwavering faith in God, an example for all of us.

Nyla's life was filled with many accomplishments and her passion for life included anything creative whether through painting, music, sewing or traveling with her beloved Jess.

Preceded in death by her beloved Jess Pierce, parents, Paul and Maud Carden, sisters Lona Malone and Marie Carden, nephew Terry Malone. Survived by her daughter Karen Reece-Ryan and fiancé Rick Surratt, son Jim Reece and wife, grandson Randy and wife Amanda Reece, sister Pearl Estepp, nieces Vicky White and Faye Ludolf, nephew Mike Malone.

Services will be held privately by the family as Nyla would want, "Let's move on with life, as I'm in a better place." The Reece family would like to thank NHC Oak Ridge nursing staff for their dedication to Nyla's quality of life.

Memorial donations may be made to organizations important to the Reece family: Alzheimer's of Tennessee / Horse Haven of Tennessee / Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley / American Cancer Society of Tennessee.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
