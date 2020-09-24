1/1
Obafemi Oran Shabaka Awolowo
Obafemi Oran Shabaka Awolowo

Knoxville - Obafemi Oran Shabaka Awolowo passed away September 17, 2020.

Preceded in death by father, Obafemi Oran Awolowo; sister, Joy McGhee; grandparents, Owen McGhee and Louise C. McGhee.

Survived by sons, Khalil and Isaiah (sons' mother, Jayme Pendleton); mother, Yawah Awolowo; brothers, Shawn (Tory) Johnson, Yahya and Omar Awolowo; sisters, Kumba, Finda and Uzuri Awolowo and Tiay (Larry) Shipe; grandmother, Eliza A. Johnson; a host of other family and friends.

Saturday, September 26, 2020, a public walk through from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2714 Brooks Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Social distancing, and face masks are required. Funeral service will be private. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
