Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Resources
More Obituaries for Ola Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ola Culver Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ola Culver Davis Obituary
Ola Culver Davis

Knoxville - Ola Culver Davis, age 98 of Knoxville and originally from Fayette County, TN. She is of the Baptist faith and a member of Eastern Star for over 50 years. Preceded in death by her husband, John T. Davis; parents, Lewis and Coula Culver, thirteen brothers and sisters and son-in-law, Wallace Cross. Survived by children, John and Loretta Davis and Barbara Cross; grandchildren, Tracey (Tim) Burkhart, Tim (Cyndy) Woods, Rev. Teddy Woods, Michelle (Stacy) Dalton, John Edward (Angela) Davis, nine great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Saturday at Weaver's Chapel from 10:30 am-12:00 pm with the service to follow. We will break following the service and reconvene at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 pm interment. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences are welcome at www.weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -