|
|
Ola Culver Davis
Knoxville - Ola Culver Davis, age 98 of Knoxville and originally from Fayette County, TN. She is of the Baptist faith and a member of Eastern Star for over 50 years. Preceded in death by her husband, John T. Davis; parents, Lewis and Coula Culver, thirteen brothers and sisters and son-in-law, Wallace Cross. Survived by children, John and Loretta Davis and Barbara Cross; grandchildren, Tracey (Tim) Burkhart, Tim (Cyndy) Woods, Rev. Teddy Woods, Michelle (Stacy) Dalton, John Edward (Angela) Davis, nine great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Saturday at Weaver's Chapel from 10:30 am-12:00 pm with the service to follow. We will break following the service and reconvene at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 pm interment. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences are welcome at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020