Ola Dell Robinson Hooker
- - Ola Dell Robinson Hooker, 94, danced across the finish line to the arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Ola Dell was born November 16, 1924 in Bulls Gap, TN to John and Mary Robinson. She was the youngest of nine siblings, all of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband and sweetheart of 52 years, Thurston P. Hooker and their son, Dennis W. Hooker. She is survived by her daughters; Deborah Hooker Henry and husband Charles, Rebecca Hooker Fugate; daughter-in-law, Leah Hooker Smith and husband Harrell; son-in-law Tony Fugate; grandchildren, Denise Hooker White and husband Bill, Joshua Fugate, Amy Fugate, Charles Henry Jr. and wife Becky; great grandchildren, Stephanie Henry DeMarco (Chris), Nathan Henry, Kellie Hooker; several nieces and a nephew.
Ola Dell was a member of Vermont United Methodist Church in Kingsport where she helped organize LOVE meals, was active in Prime Timers, Choir, and a multitude of Children's ministries and other ministries until moving to Knoxville 15 years ago. She then actively attended Cumberland Baptist Church.
Ola Dell was a Master Gardener. She loved dancing, playing in the dirt, and collecting rocks and seashells. She owned and operated a beauty salon for 10 years in Kingsport. She never met a stranger and lived her faith daily as evidenced by her love for others and her servant heart. Her laughter and mischievous nature drew others to her.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the following; Dr. Kim Emmett and staff at Faculty Internal Medicine, the wonderful staff of UT Hospice Services (Samantha, Kayla, Gina, Gavin, Beth, Phil and Brittany), her caregiver and special angel friends Shirley Johnson, Evelyn Johnson, Jeanne and Jim Hinds, daughters from other mothers Connie Hughes and Rita Osborne, her precious "Domino Dolls" and AMAZING VILLAGE of Angel Friends and extended family who loved and opened their arms to her. You know who you are!
Ola Dell will be laid to rest next to Thurston during a graveside service at Oak Hill Memorial Park on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Chad Crawford officiating. Family and friends wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:55 a.m.
Family and friends will celebrate Ola Dell's life and legacy on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Cumberland Baptist Church, 5600 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN with Rev. Kent Williams officiating. An informal time to fellowship will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to LOVE meals at Vermont United Methodist Church, 1813 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, TN 37660 or online at www.vermontumc.com or to the of East TN at www.alzTennessee.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019