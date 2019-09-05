|
Ola Faye Cole
Knoxville - Ola Faye Cole, 77, passed away on the morning of September 3, 2019 at Beverly Park Place in Knoxville, Tenn., in the company of her husband of 57 years, Allen L. Cole.
In addition to her husband, Ola is survived by her children Sonja (spouse Bob) and John (spouse Craig), her grandchildren Spencer and Emilee (spouse Scott), her siblings Lillian, Marie, Mildred, Cathy, J.D. and Jim, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother Nora, father John, sisters Frances and Melba, and brothers Bill, Wallace and Deward.
The family will receive friends at their residence, 6326 Washington Pike, Knoxville, TN, on Sunday, September 8 from 2-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee at www.alztennessee.org.
Ola was born in Corryton, Tenn., on August 11, 1942, landing squarely in the middle of a family of 12 brothers and sisters. As neither the oldest or youngest in the family, Ola developed the qualities that she would carry into adulthood and made her adored by all.
Ola was an independent, free-spirited prankster who never turned down an adventure, a jokester who always sought the fun in life, and an infinitely generous soul. Ola was deeply passionate and celebrated life for all its joys both great and small. She thrived in hosting parties to mark those occasions. Of course, she was the life of every party.
On December 14, 1961, at the age of 19, Ola married her husband, Allen. Their marriage, which produced two children and two grandchildren, was filled with unyielding love and abundant happiness.
Ola was employed by the Knox County Parks & Recreation department for 34 years, serving the Knoxville community in many capacities over that span, including as the Special Events Coordinator. One of her many crowning achievements in that role was serving as the event director for the golf tournament for the Senior Games.
When she retired from her post on August 30, 2007, that day was proclaimed as "Ola Faye Cole Day" by Knox County Mayor Michael Ragsdale.
Ola was renowned locally for her skills as a baker and was christened by many as the Cupcake Queen. Those skills were honed while providing cupcakes for every participant in the senior golf tournaments as well as thousands of youth softball players who passed through the ballfield that was built in their backyard. That field was available for local teams to use free of charge for over a decade, sparking a love of softball in the hearts of hundreds of Knoxville youth players.
A special thank you is due to JoAnn Luttrell, Marie Wolfenbarger, Vicky Larmer and Melba Cole for their constant support and love during these difficult days.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019