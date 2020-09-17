1/1
Ola Mae Wilkerson
Ola Mae Wilkerson

Knoxville - Ola Mae Wilkerson, age 88 of Halls Crossroads, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Tennova North Medical Center. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents Oliff and Maggie Wilkerson, siblings Elizabeth, Sophie, Mildred, Teresa, Cecil, Holbert, Carl, and Bob Wilkerson, Geraldine Hansard, and Annabelle Lyons. Survived by son Terry (Angie) Wilkerson, siblings Helen Monroe, Ruth Martin, Pearl Wilkerson, Clifford (Charlotte) Wilkerson, and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at their convenience 9:00am-5:00pm Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet 1:45pm Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2:00pm graveside service, Rev. Donnie McGinnis officiating. Pallbearers will be Mark Shultz, Steve Lett, Billy Wayne Humphrey, John Shelton, David and Jeff Wilkerson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bethany Baptist Perpetual Care Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
SEP
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
