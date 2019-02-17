Resources
Olen Kelmer "O. K." Melton, Sr.

Lenoir City, TN

Olen Kelmer "O.K." Melton, Sr. age 96 of Lenoir City passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. He was a member of Oral Baptist Church and Avery Masonic Lodge #593 F&AM. O.K. retired as a Supervisor at the Oak Ridge Y-12 Plant. Preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Gladys Hayes Melton; sons, O. K. Melton Jr. "Sonny" and Billy Melton; parents, Charles and Ethel Davis Melton along with three sisters and a brother. O.K. is survived by his daughters, Alyce Rogers and Janet Powers of Knoxville; grandchildren: Greg Rogers and Lori Jones of Knoxville, Courtney Jones of Kingsport, Michael Melton of Ft. Worth, TX and Rhonda Spence of Hatch, NM; 5 great grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers: Greg Rogers, Ralph Luttrell, Don Luttrell, Mike Lane, and Steve Hankins. Private services were held.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
