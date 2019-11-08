|
Olive Clore
Knoxville - Olive Rose Carmichael Wilson Clore, age 68 went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Former owner of Do Little's Den Pet Store. Preceded in death by husband, Walter Clore; mother, Mary Haws Everhart; sister, Kay Latham; niece, Sara Latham; great nephew, Anthony Swartz; sister-in-law, Linda Carmichael. Survivors daughters, Debby Kenner (Matt), Kat Cook (Jason); grandchildren, Clayton Kenner, Dillon Kenner, Fletcher Burrus, Keira Cook, Sawyer Cook, and Ariel Smith Cook; brother, Eddie Carmichael; nephew, Perry Latham: and niece, Tami Whelahan (Dan). Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Monday at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019