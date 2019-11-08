Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Clore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Clore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olive Clore Obituary
Olive Clore

Knoxville - Olive Rose Carmichael Wilson Clore, age 68 went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Former owner of Do Little's Den Pet Store. Preceded in death by husband, Walter Clore; mother, Mary Haws Everhart; sister, Kay Latham; niece, Sara Latham; great nephew, Anthony Swartz; sister-in-law, Linda Carmichael. Survivors daughters, Debby Kenner (Matt), Kat Cook (Jason); grandchildren, Clayton Kenner, Dillon Kenner, Fletcher Burrus, Keira Cook, Sawyer Cook, and Ariel Smith Cook; brother, Eddie Carmichael; nephew, Perry Latham: and niece, Tami Whelahan (Dan). Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Monday at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olive's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -