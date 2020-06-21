Olive Grae Lay
Knoxville - Olive Grae Lay, age 88, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord June 19, 2020. Mrs. Lay was a loving mother, grandmother and a friend. She was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church. Olive was preceded in death by, husband, Fred C. Lay, son, Scott Lay, grandson, Brandon Birchfield, parents, Albert & Myrtle Lay, son-in-law, Wesley Poe, and brother, David Baker. Survivors include sons, David, Freddie, and Steve Lay, daughters, Jana Poe and Susan Birchfield, grandchildren, Matthew Poe, Alison Stapleton, Tara Miller, Christopher & Michael Lay, Logan & Lexi Lay, Aaron Lay, John Austin Lay, Lacee Lay, Kayla Thomas, and, Amanda Morse, as well as 16 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Campbell Memorial Gardens, 145 Dossett Lane Jacksboro,TN 37757 for graveside services at 11 am with Pastor Dale Baker officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.