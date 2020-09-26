Olive Stratton Moore
LaFollette - Olive Stratton Moore, age 90, of LaFollette entered into God's loving embrace on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born November 4, 1929 to the late Claude and Nell (Covington) Stratton in Fountain City, TN. She was a member of Caryville First Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by son, Danny J. Moore; brother, Ted Stratton and sister, Jean Lickert.
Survivors
Loving husband of 72 years, James R. Moore Jr.
Son: James R. Moore III (Helen)
Granddaughter: Marla A. Moore
Grandson: James Reese More IV (Ashley)
Great Grandchildren: Bailey, Carter, Daniel Justin and Carrie
Friend and caregiver: Charlene Longmire
Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Family and friends will meet 11:30 AM Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Woodlawn Cemetery for a 12 Noon Graveside Service and Interment with Rev. Gary Parker officiating.
Online condolences may be made at httpp://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home