Oliver Farris
Knoxville - Oliver Clyde Farris, age 74, of Knoxville passed away at his home Sunday, March 29, 2020. Mr. Farris retired from TDOT with 44 years of service. He is a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Preceded in death by his parents Oliver F. Farris and Pauline Farris. Survivors include his wife of 50 years Brenda Farris and their son David Farris. Oliver is also survive by his three grandsons Chis, Tyler and Anthony Farris and great grandson Nolan Farris, sister Vickey Suggs (Eddie), Elaine Bell (James), and Ann Johnson (Paul).
The family will hold a private graveside service at Berry Highland Memorial cemetery. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020