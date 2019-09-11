|
|
Olivia Kate Newsome
Lenoir City - Olivia Kate Newsome - age 12 of Lenoir City passed away Sunday evening, September 8, 2019 at her home after a 3 year battle with cancer. Olivia attended OneLife Church West Campus in Farragut. She was a seventh grader at Concord Christian School where she was involved in Theater Arts and was a cheerleader in the 4th and 5th grade.
Olivia is survived by her parents, Caleb and Rachel Walter Newsome; her sister, Claire and her brother, Isaac; grandparents, Dave and Mary Newsome, Alan and Vickie Walter; maternal great-grandmother, Betty Huffaker; aunts and uncles: Josh and Elizabeth Newsome, Joel and Kalah Newsome, Erin and Eric Espinoza, and Deborah Walter; cousins, Lily, Logan, Lauryn, and Simon.
The family will receive friends from 12 -2 p.m. Saturday September14th in the Worship Center at First Baptist Church Concord. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Mark Harrison and Pastor Brandon Hurst officiating. A private interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery with Pastor Rodney Arnold officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Pain and Pallative Care Program or Hematology Oncology Department. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019