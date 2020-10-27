1/1
Olivia L. "Polly" Smith
Olivia L "Polly" Smith

Knoxville - Olivia L "Polly" Smith age 97, died peacefully at home in Knoxville, Tennessee on October 24, 2020. She was born April 6, 1923 to the late John and Wayne Armstrong in Etowah, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by husband, Sam W. Smith, son, Sam W. Smith, Jr; eleven brothers and sisters, Gladys Reasonover, Lillian Reeves, Helen Stovall, Naomi Carson, Floyd Porter, Bertha Parris; and Harry, George, John, Calvin and Hubert Armstrong.

She leaver to cherish her memory, children; Virginia Edwards, Akron, Ohio, David and Calvin Smith of Knoxville, TN and Margaret Thaxton of Knoxville, TN; one remaining sister, Phoebe Smith of Detroit, Michigan and sister-in-law, Shelia Armstrong of Ooltewah, TN. Ten grandchildren, seventeen great- grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and a special childhood friend, Juanita Jackson.

A celebration of life service will be held on, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 12:00 noon at M.D. Dotson and Sons Funeral Home- Athens, TN. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Etowah, TN.

There will be a walk through visitation one hour before the service at the funeral home prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon.

M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home will continue to be in compliance with COVID-19, mask are required, and we will monitor for social distancing.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
