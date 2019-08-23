|
Olleva Rose Coleman
Knoxville - Olleva Rose Coleman, age 77, of Knoxville formerly of Pikeville, KY passed away on Wednesday August 21, 2019. She was born on February 17, 1942 to Elmer and Edith Layne. She moved to Knoxville in 1970 and worked in nursing and later pursued a Masters in Education at UT-Knoxville. She worked in the Union County School System for nearly thirty years, working with homebound special needs and gifted children and made a difference in so many lives. She was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. She was a faithful devout Christian who loved Christ, her church and family. She never met a stranger and loved everyone immensely, and anyone that met her loved her just as much. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed. Preceded in death by father, Elmer Layne; mother, Edith (Ethel) Reed Layne; and stepmother, Mary Lou Gormican Layne. She is survived by sons, Joey Coleman, and David (Deanna Shiftlet) Coleman; daughter, Sandy (Scott) Hennessy of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Devan Coleman Carney, Demi Coleman, Ave Layne Hennessy, and Addy Hennessy; brother and sister-in-law, Elmer Bradly Layne and Linda Ireland Layne; many other close family members including, Christy Epley Watson, Kathy White, Susan Phillips, John Blair, and James Stanley. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday August 23, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral mass will be held at 11:30 am Saturday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Lynnhurst. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019