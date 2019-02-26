|
|
Ollie Mae "Holly" Hobbs
Powell, TN
Hobbs, Ollie Mae "Holly", 91 of Powell, passed away February 23, 2019. Holly was born June 25, 1927 in Loudon Co, VA. She was a
member of Piney Grove Baptist Church and worked as a store
manager and event planner for Proffitt's Clothiers. Holly's greatest love though, was her family.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry S. Hall, Jr;
second husband, Troy F. Hobbs;
parents, Cleveland and Blanche Byrne; brother, Walter Byrne; son, Frank Hall.
Holly is survived by her son, Harry S. Hall; grandsons, Matthew Hall, and Dylan Hall; sister, Violet Ney; step daughters, Rhonda Hobbs, Sandra Hobbs; along with a beloved extended family.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 1pm-2pm at Piney Grove Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 2pm with Pastor Rick Lemons officiating. Burial will follow the services at Piney Grove Cemetery. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Hobbs family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019