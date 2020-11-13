Oma Ballard
Knoxville - Oma Lee Ballard, age 90, of Knoxville, TN passed away November 12, 2020. She was a loving mother, grand, great, and great great grandmother. She will be missed be all who knew her. She was preceded in death by husband of 43 years John Ballard; son, Joe Ballard, Sr.; grandson, Joe Ballard, Jr.; and great grandson Ashton Ballard. He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl & Rod Daniels, Jennifer & Ted Ballard, Lisa & David Johnson, and Mary & Kenny Wilburn; grandchildren, Justin & Lisa Ballard, Derrick & Samantha Ballard, Lori & Brandon Hall, Kenny, Jean, and Margaret Wilburn; 17 Great Grandchildren; 1 Great-Great Grandchild; and many extended family. The family will receive friends on Sunday November 15, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Family and friends will meet at Caledonia Cemetery at 10:45am Monday November 16, 2020 for an 11:00am graveside service, Charles Blake officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
.