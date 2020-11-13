1/1
Oma Ballard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oma Ballard

Knoxville - Oma Lee Ballard, age 90, of Knoxville, TN passed away November 12, 2020. She was a loving mother, grand, great, and great great grandmother. She will be missed be all who knew her. She was preceded in death by husband of 43 years John Ballard; son, Joe Ballard, Sr.; grandson, Joe Ballard, Jr.; and great grandson Ashton Ballard. He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl & Rod Daniels, Jennifer & Ted Ballard, Lisa & David Johnson, and Mary & Kenny Wilburn; grandchildren, Justin & Lisa Ballard, Derrick & Samantha Ballard, Lori & Brandon Hall, Kenny, Jean, and Margaret Wilburn; 17 Great Grandchildren; 1 Great-Great Grandchild; and many extended family. The family will receive friends on Sunday November 15, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Family and friends will meet at Caledonia Cemetery at 10:45am Monday November 16, 2020 for an 11:00am graveside service, Charles Blake officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Caledonia Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved