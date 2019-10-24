|
|
Oma Fay McMahan
Knoxville - Oma Fay McMahan , born March 30, 1935 in Nashville, TN passed away peacefully at her home in Knoxville, TN on October 23, 2019.
Fay was a member of Farragut Presbyterian Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. McMahan; parents, Jessie Martin Brown and Mattie Morene Rich (Ernest Rich) and brother Marion Martin Brown and his wife Betty.
She is survived by son and daughter- In Law, Lee and Tessa Gentry and their children, Grant (Karly), and Molly Gentry (fiance' Justin), son and daughter In Law, Chuck and Mitzi Gentry , and their children Matthew (fiance' Hailey), Lauren Louthan (Michael); step-Children,Kenneth and Teresa McMahan and their children Misty Gibson (Danny), Heather Smith (Tighe); Chuck McMahan and his wife Cissie and their children Kendahl, Kerstin and Kalie McMahan; Robin and Stan Swaggerty and their children Andrea Valentine (Matt), Adam Swaggerty (Tessa); 8 great grandchildren, Austin, Ethan, Sloane, Jackson, Maddux, Preston, Keaton and Karson; Niece Suzie Brown-Wright and husband Vance; nephew, Marty Brown.
Mrs. McMahan graduated from St. Thomas Nursing School in 1956. She began working at University of Tennessee Medical Center in 1959 and assisted in the first open heart operation in Knoxville. In 1972 Fay started working at TVA as a Certified Adult Nurse Practitioner where she remained until she retired in 1991. After the passing of her husband, she returned to the place where her career had begun, Volunteering at U.T. Medical Center in the Surgery lounge and as a Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit family ambassador. She served as President as well as Recording Secretary of the Volunteer Services Department.
Fay wanted everyone to know that she had a very happy and fulfilling life. She said, " I have loved my family with all of my heart and soul and I am so proud of each of them. My life has been filled with love, joy and pride through the years as they have loved and cared for me. The love and care of each son, daughter-in-law, step-daughter, grandchild and Martin and Betty has been such a comfort during many difficult times. I am forever grateful ."
Fay thanks her very special friends, Susie Yoder for all her care, Theresa Wright, Bobbie Denton, Kitty Peck, Bobbye and Marvin Jones, Sandy Hankins, Bill and Mary Kleeber and all of her friends in Millington Park.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Click Funeral Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4 p.m. with The Reverend Matthew R. Nieman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Fay asked that donations be made to Cancer Support Community , Sutherland Avenue, Office of Volunteer Services at UT Medical Center, 1924 Alcoa Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37920 and Farragut Presbyterian Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019