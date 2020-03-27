Services
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
Jacksboro Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Omar Gwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Omar C. Gwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Omar C. Gwin Obituary
Omar C. Gwin

Jacksboro - Omar C. Gwin, age 79, of Jacksboro, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. He formerly attended Caryville Baptist Church and retired from Midland Powder Company. He was preceded in death by parents: Orien and Pernie Gwin, father and mother-in-law: Ancil and Juanita Byrd.

Survivors

Wife: Jackie Gwin

Son: Curtis and wife Michelle Gwin

Grandchildren: James and Emily Gwin

Brother: Lynn and Linda Gwin

Sisters: June Forstner, Gwindolyn Gwin

Special Nephews: Lynn Gwin, Heston Gwin

Several other nieces and nephews

Special Brother and sister in-law: James and Barbara Freytag

Family and friends may call at their convenience Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Graveside Service and Interment 4 PM Sunday at Jacksboro Cemetery, Rev. Gary Parker officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Back Pack for Kids at Mnt. Paran Baptist Church

821 Mnt. Paran Road, Jacksboro Tn. 37757

Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Omar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -