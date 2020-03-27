|
Omar C. Gwin
Jacksboro - Omar C. Gwin, age 79, of Jacksboro, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. He formerly attended Caryville Baptist Church and retired from Midland Powder Company. He was preceded in death by parents: Orien and Pernie Gwin, father and mother-in-law: Ancil and Juanita Byrd.
Survivors
Wife: Jackie Gwin
Son: Curtis and wife Michelle Gwin
Grandchildren: James and Emily Gwin
Brother: Lynn and Linda Gwin
Sisters: June Forstner, Gwindolyn Gwin
Special Nephews: Lynn Gwin, Heston Gwin
Several other nieces and nephews
Special Brother and sister in-law: James and Barbara Freytag
Family and friends may call at their convenience Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Graveside Service and Interment 4 PM Sunday at Jacksboro Cemetery, Rev. Gary Parker officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Back Pack for Kids at Mnt. Paran Baptist Church
821 Mnt. Paran Road, Jacksboro Tn. 37757
Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020