Onibe Ivens Logan
Onibe Ivens Logan, born in Madisonville, TN on February 15, 1928, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. After graduating from high school, she attended the University of Tennessee, and worked for many years at the Social Security Administration in Knoxville. Onibe was a member of Central Baptist Church Bearden where she taught a Sunday School class for several years. She loved to travel and was a member of Friendship Force. Her favorite pastime was working in her gardens and caring for her beautiful flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband Byrl Logan, her Father and Mother, James H. and Cecil Ivens, brothers Melvin Ivens, Ron Ivens, Wenford Ivens, Kenneth Ivens, sisters Ruby Ingle, Geneva Reno, Carolyn Cagle, and Eva Ivens. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Terry and John Shipley, grandsons and wives Matthew and Megan Shipley, Chad and Heather Shipley, Richard and Jessica Shipley, granddaughter and husband Lauren and Nathan Smith, thirteen great grandchildren, sister Mickie Ivens Rudder, brother Bob Ivens, and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Kenda McCord for her love and dedicated care of Onibe. Family and friends will meet at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:00 for a graveside service. Pastor Mark Moreland of Central Baptist Bearden will be officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Onibe Ivens Logan, born in Madisonville, TN on February 15, 1928, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. After graduating from high school, she attended the University of Tennessee, and worked for many years at the Social Security Administration in Knoxville. Onibe was a member of Central Baptist Church Bearden where she taught a Sunday School class for several years. She loved to travel and was a member of Friendship Force. Her favorite pastime was working in her gardens and caring for her beautiful flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband Byrl Logan, her Father and Mother, James H. and Cecil Ivens, brothers Melvin Ivens, Ron Ivens, Wenford Ivens, Kenneth Ivens, sisters Ruby Ingle, Geneva Reno, Carolyn Cagle, and Eva Ivens. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Terry and John Shipley, grandsons and wives Matthew and Megan Shipley, Chad and Heather Shipley, Richard and Jessica Shipley, granddaughter and husband Lauren and Nathan Smith, thirteen great grandchildren, sister Mickie Ivens Rudder, brother Bob Ivens, and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Kenda McCord for her love and dedicated care of Onibe. Family and friends will meet at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:00 for a graveside service. Pastor Mark Moreland of Central Baptist Bearden will be officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.