Onibe Ivens Logan
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Onibe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Onibe Ivens Logan

Onibe Ivens Logan, born in Madisonville, TN on February 15, 1928, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. After graduating from high school, she attended the University of Tennessee, and worked for many years at the Social Security Administration in Knoxville. Onibe was a member of Central Baptist Church Bearden where she taught a Sunday School class for several years. She loved to travel and was a member of Friendship Force. Her favorite pastime was working in her gardens and caring for her beautiful flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband Byrl Logan, her Father and Mother, James H. and Cecil Ivens, brothers Melvin Ivens, Ron Ivens, Wenford Ivens, Kenneth Ivens, sisters Ruby Ingle, Geneva Reno, Carolyn Cagle, and Eva Ivens. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Terry and John Shipley, grandsons and wives Matthew and Megan Shipley, Chad and Heather Shipley, Richard and Jessica Shipley, granddaughter and husband Lauren and Nathan Smith, thirteen great grandchildren, sister Mickie Ivens Rudder, brother Bob Ivens, and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Kenda McCord for her love and dedicated care of Onibe. Family and friends will meet at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:00 for a graveside service. Pastor Mark Moreland of Central Baptist Bearden will be officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved