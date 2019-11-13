|
Opal Burnette Ensor
Knoxville - Opal Burnette Ensor, born April 29, 1926, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 11, 2019. She was a devoted Christian, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She spent the majority of her life as a loving homemaker. She was a faithful member of Harvest Community Church. Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Ensor; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Burnette; brother, Sam Burnette; and sister, Mary Cook. She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Earl) Daugherty; son David (Karen) Ensor; grandson, Richard Daugherty; granddaughter, Cheryl (Sean) Coombs; great-grandson, Jared Coombs; sisters Ann Mayock and Elizabeth Millsaps; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her friends and staff at Oakwood Senior Living for their care, compassion, and friendship. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations and memorials to Harvest Ministries of Knoxville, 4739 McKamey Road Knoxville, TN 37921. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019