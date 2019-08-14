|
Opal Cooper
Maynardville - Opal Raley Cooper-age 79 of Maynardville passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Alder Springs Baptist Church. Preceded in death by sons, Mark and Tony Cooper; parents, Johnny and Ruth Raley; brother, John Raley.
Survivors: son, Jack and Richard Cooper; daughters, Thelma Beeler, Velma Nease and Cynthia Hensley. Five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Brother, James Raley and sister, Linda McCoy. Several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Thursday, August 15, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M., Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Clyde Beeler, Rev. Leonard Goin officiating with music by the Beason Family. Interment 10 A.M. Friday, Hines Creek Cemetery, Maynardville. Please meet at the funeral home to travel with the procession by 9:15 A.M. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019