Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Interment
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Hines Creek Cemetery
Maynardville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal Cooper


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Opal Cooper Obituary
Opal Cooper

Maynardville - Opal Raley Cooper-age 79 of Maynardville passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Alder Springs Baptist Church. Preceded in death by sons, Mark and Tony Cooper; parents, Johnny and Ruth Raley; brother, John Raley.

Survivors: son, Jack and Richard Cooper; daughters, Thelma Beeler, Velma Nease and Cynthia Hensley. Five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Brother, James Raley and sister, Linda McCoy. Several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Thursday, August 15, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M., Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Clyde Beeler, Rev. Leonard Goin officiating with music by the Beason Family. Interment 10 A.M. Friday, Hines Creek Cemetery, Maynardville. Please meet at the funeral home to travel with the procession by 9:15 A.M. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Opal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now