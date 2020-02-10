|
|
Opal Ellis
Knoxville - Opal J. Ellis, age 80 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Preceded in death by her siblings Katey Lee, Dorothy (Dot) Belcher, Betty Schubert, Mary Dishner, Bob Williams, Charlie Williams and Ernie Williams.
Survived by her husband of 61 years Marshall Ellis; daughter Kim Ellis York; son David Ellis; grandsons Trey York, Evan Ellis, and Justin Ellis.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Thursday, Feb. 13th, 2020 at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy., Alcoa, TN. 37701. Private interment will be at Edgewood Cemetery, Knoxville, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to or Alzheimer's Tennessee at https://www.alztennessee.org.
Family and friends may leave their condolences at www.Sherwoodchapel.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020