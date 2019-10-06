|
Opal Leach
Opal Leach was born on November 19, 1925 in Jellico Tennessee. Heaven began rejoicing on October 4, 2019 when she left her earthly home and was received by her Lord and savior. She was a lifelong servant of the Lord and concerned for her family, coworkers, and all to know her savior. She loved playing the piano and organ at church and at home. Opal loved teaching Sunday school and attending church. Among several paths where many people experienced here kindness, she most enjoyed teaching in the school system. She truly loved being around her family and she will be sadly missed.
Preceded in death by:
husband Roy Leach, parents Clarence and Francis Logan sister Dorthy Logan, brother Carl Logan
Survived by:
son Michael Leach and (Jo Ann), grandson Dustin Leach and (Terica ) (Mason and Ansley), sister Pearl Moses, brother Clarence Logan Jr.
Family and friends will gather from 5 pm to 7pm with service at 7pm on Tuesday October 8, 2019 led by Reverend Roger Stanley. On Wednesday October 9, 2019 at 11am family and friends will gather at the funeral chapel for a procession to Bowlin Cemetery for a graveside service.
The family would like to express a most heartfelt thank you to Pearl Moses for her kindness during Opal's decline. We also want to thank caregivers Shirley, Mary, Eva, Judy, and Michelle. Opal loved getting in the car with Shirley and going places. The family wants to also thank the Beech Tree Manor staff for the care that Opal received, she enjoyed feeling special. All arrangements are by Llewellyn Funeral Home with receiving of friends and funeral services at site.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019