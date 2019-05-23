|
|
Opal Renfro Muncey
Knoxville, TN
Opal Martha Oralee Renfro Muncey- age 93, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was a faithful child of God and the oldest living member of Three Points Baptist Church. Opal was preceded in death by her loving and faithful husband of 50 years, Rev. Ralph Muncey; and daughter, Connie Muncey. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Debbie Huffaker (Mike); grandchildren, Todd and Tabitha Branch, Sarah Palzer (Rob); great-grandchildren, Daniel Branch, Destiny Boling, Hunter and Hannah Branch; great-great-grandchildren, Bria and Brynley Branch; a host of nieces and nephews; and, most importantly, a wealth of sisters and brothers in Christ. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life service at 7:00 PM, officiated by Rev. Ricky Hardin at Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924. Family and friends will gather at 9:45 AM on Saturday for a 10:00 AM interment at Roseberry Cemetery. Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 23, 2019