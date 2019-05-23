Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Interment
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:45 AM
Roseberry Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Muncey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal Renfro Muncey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Opal Renfro Muncey Obituary
Opal Renfro Muncey

Knoxville, TN

Opal Martha Oralee Renfro Muncey- age 93, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was a faithful child of God and the oldest living member of Three Points Baptist Church. Opal was preceded in death by her loving and faithful husband of 50 years, Rev. Ralph Muncey; and daughter, Connie Muncey. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Debbie Huffaker (Mike); grandchildren, Todd and Tabitha Branch, Sarah Palzer (Rob); great-grandchildren, Daniel Branch, Destiny Boling, Hunter and Hannah Branch; great-great-grandchildren, Bria and Brynley Branch; a host of nieces and nephews; and, most importantly, a wealth of sisters and brothers in Christ. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life service at 7:00 PM, officiated by Rev. Ricky Hardin at Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924. Family and friends will gather at 9:45 AM on Saturday for a 10:00 AM interment at Roseberry Cemetery. Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now