Knoxville - Opal Gordon Trew, age 91, passed away Sunday morning, December 8, 2019 after a brief stay at Shannondale Healthcare Center in Knoxville, TN. Opal was a simple East Tennessee country girl who married her high school sweetheart, and then enjoyed an adventurous life as an army wife, living around the world and all across the United States. After retirement, they enjoyed motor-homing to Florida every winter, among many other destinations. She also enjoyed playing bridge, cooking, gardening, reading, and bird-watching. Opal was a longtime member of Cokesbury Methodist Church where she frequently served as a greeter until a few years ago. She is preceded in death by her parents, and all seven of her sisters and brothers. Opal is survived by her husband of 74 years, Ralph Lee Trew; sons, Dwight Trew and wife Aleli, and Stan Trew; grandchildren, Laura Trew Yeldell, Jason Trew, Matthew Trew, Jade Trew Davis and husband Eric, and John Trew; great grandchildren, Michael Rios, Ashlyn Rios, Keira Davis, and Killian Davis; and various nieces, nephews, in-laws, and great great grandchildren. Opal was entombed at Berry Highland West in west Knoxville on December 13. A small private memorial service will be held later when immediate family members can all attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name or memory can be made to the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019