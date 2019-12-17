Services
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
(865) 693-9547
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Trew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal Trew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Opal Trew Obituary
Opal Trew

Knoxville - Opal Gordon Trew, age 91, passed away Sunday morning, December 8, 2019 after a brief stay at Shannondale Healthcare Center in Knoxville, TN. Opal was a simple East Tennessee country girl who married her high school sweetheart, and then enjoyed an adventurous life as an army wife, living around the world and all across the United States. After retirement, they enjoyed motor-homing to Florida every winter, among many other destinations. She also enjoyed playing bridge, cooking, gardening, reading, and bird-watching. Opal was a longtime member of Cokesbury Methodist Church where she frequently served as a greeter until a few years ago. She is preceded in death by her parents, and all seven of her sisters and brothers. Opal is survived by her husband of 74 years, Ralph Lee Trew; sons, Dwight Trew and wife Aleli, and Stan Trew; grandchildren, Laura Trew Yeldell, Jason Trew, Matthew Trew, Jade Trew Davis and husband Eric, and John Trew; great grandchildren, Michael Rios, Ashlyn Rios, Keira Davis, and Killian Davis; and various nieces, nephews, in-laws, and great great grandchildren. Opal was entombed at Berry Highland West in west Knoxville on December 13. A small private memorial service will be held later when immediate family members can all attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name or memory can be made to the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Opal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -