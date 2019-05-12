|
|
Opal Verna Seymour
Knoxville, TN
Opal Verna Seymour, age 94 of Knoxville, passed away May 10, 2019. She was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband Carl Seymour, parents Luther and Grace Strange, daughters Joyce Pritchett and Debbie Smart, 6 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by daughters Virginia Broyles and Elaine Wood, grandchildren Perry Broyles (Sharon), Donna Broyles, William Allen Bailey (Donna), Lyndsey Savage (Adam), Keith Smart, Amber Smith (Eric), Tyler Smart (Whitney), 14 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren, sisters Doris Shepherd and Mary Montgomery, sisters-in-law Jean Strange and Wilma Strange, son-in-law Winston Smart, several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nursing staff of the 1st floor at Beverly Park Place for their loving care for the past 3 years. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Monday, May 13, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, Rev. David McGill and Rev. Jerry Taylor officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Tuesday at Ridgeview Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Pallbearers: Perry Broyles, Michael Broyles, Keith Smart, Tyler Smart, Eric Smith, Adam Savage, and Curtis Broyles. Honorary Pallbearers: William Allen Bailey and Chris Holloway. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 12 to May 13, 2019