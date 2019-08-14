Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal Weaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Opal Weaver Obituary
Opal Weaver

Andersonville - Opal Weaver, age 84 of Andersonville, passed away at home on August 13, 2019. Throughout her life she loved working in her flowers, feeding the birds, and watching college sports, but most of all spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Corum and Lorraine Rutherford, she was preceded in death by her son, Trent A. Weaver in 2017. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Earl Weaver; daughter, Tina Phillips and husband Tony; grandchildren Zachary Weaver, Evan Weaver and wife Destiney, Rachel Green and husband David; great-grandchildren Skylor, Zeryk, Elijah and Ashton; sister, Patsy Linginfelter and husband Carl. Her home was always filled with family and special friends. She treasured the company of her grandchildren, who always brought a smile to her face. The family would like to extend our thanks to many friends and family members who visited and shared their love for Opal in her time of ill health. Each of you will always have a special place in our hearts. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00pm with Reverends David Seiber and Tyler Warwick officiating. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Opal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now