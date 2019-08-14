|
Opal Weaver
Andersonville - Opal Weaver, age 84 of Andersonville, passed away at home on August 13, 2019. Throughout her life she loved working in her flowers, feeding the birds, and watching college sports, but most of all spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Corum and Lorraine Rutherford, she was preceded in death by her son, Trent A. Weaver in 2017. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Earl Weaver; daughter, Tina Phillips and husband Tony; grandchildren Zachary Weaver, Evan Weaver and wife Destiney, Rachel Green and husband David; great-grandchildren Skylor, Zeryk, Elijah and Ashton; sister, Patsy Linginfelter and husband Carl. Her home was always filled with family and special friends. She treasured the company of her grandchildren, who always brought a smile to her face. The family would like to extend our thanks to many friends and family members who visited and shared their love for Opal in her time of ill health. Each of you will always have a special place in our hearts. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00pm with Reverends David Seiber and Tyler Warwick officiating. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019