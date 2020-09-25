Ophelia Washam WilliamsLuttrell - Ophelia Graves Washam Williams-age 85 of Luttrell gained her angel wings Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her home. She was a lifetime member of Mountain View Church of God, Luttrell. She loved her Jesus, her family and to know her was to love her. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Bobby Washam and Doffise Williams, her parents, Theodore and Bonnie "Rouse" Graves along with four brothers.Left to cherish her memories; daughter, Debbie Washam Brown; grandsons, Randy (Cindy) Brown and Russell Brown. Granddaughter, Lindsey Brown (Matt) Hale; great-grandsons, Cade Brown, John Hale; great-granddaughters, Reece brown, Emma Viteri; Lily and Addy Hale; son-in-law, Ronnie Brown. Three step-children, 16 step-grandchildren, four sisters, seven brothers along with a host of other relatives and friends. The family wishes to express a special thank you to Carolyn Criswell; U. T. Hospice nurses,Beth, Mary and staff.Funeral service 2 P.M. Sunday, September 27, 2020, Mountain View Church of God, Luttrell with Rev. Paul Thomas Hughes, Rev. Labrandon Marie officiating with music by Mavis Hughes and Melba Greene. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville. Pallbearers: Randy Brown, Russell Brown, Cade Brown, Ronnie Brown, Eddie Adams, Jamie Adams. Friends may view the body and sign the register 12 noon - 5 p.m. Saturday at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.