1/1
Ophelia Washam Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ophelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ophelia Washam Williams

Luttrell - Ophelia Graves Washam Williams-age 85 of Luttrell gained her angel wings Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her home. She was a lifetime member of Mountain View Church of God, Luttrell. She loved her Jesus, her family and to know her was to love her. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Bobby Washam and Doffise Williams, her parents, Theodore and Bonnie "Rouse" Graves along with four brothers.

Left to cherish her memories; daughter, Debbie Washam Brown; grandsons, Randy (Cindy) Brown and Russell Brown. Granddaughter, Lindsey Brown (Matt) Hale; great-grandsons, Cade Brown, John Hale; great-granddaughters, Reece brown, Emma Viteri; Lily and Addy Hale; son-in-law, Ronnie Brown. Three step-children, 16 step-grandchildren, four sisters, seven brothers along with a host of other relatives and friends. The family wishes to express a special thank you to Carolyn Criswell; U. T. Hospice nurses,

Beth, Mary and staff.

Funeral service 2 P.M. Sunday, September 27, 2020, Mountain View Church of God, Luttrell with Rev. Paul Thomas Hughes, Rev. Labrandon Marie officiating with music by Mavis Hughes and Melba Greene. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville. Pallbearers: Randy Brown, Russell Brown, Cade Brown, Ronnie Brown, Eddie Adams, Jamie Adams. Friends may view the body and sign the register 12 noon - 5 p.m. Saturday at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved