|
|
Ora Jonathan Ogle
Sevierville - Ora Jonathan Ogle passed on to Heaven on Veterans Day, November 11th, 2019. He was born to Mettie Oakley Ogle and Lewis Ogle on November 27th, 1929. He spent his early years on the farm on Birds Creek where the Ogle Grist Mill was started. He later moved into Sevierville and really enjoyed living on the river. He began working for Chapman Drug Company before he was drafted into the Army for the Korean War in July 1952. When he returned from war, he continued his career at Chapman Drug Company. His nieces and nephews remember many family Christmas parties where he donned the Santa Claus suit and pretended to be Santa. Jonathan enjoyed Sunday lunches at Bernice and Gentry's house with all the family. He was a lifelong member of Shady Grove Baptist Church, serving many positions including Deacon, Treasurer, and Cemetery Director. He especially loved being the pianist for church services. After retirement he began taking art lessons at the Senior Center with his old school mate and friend, Lucille Noland. Jonathan made many new friends while spending time at the Senior Center. His family looked forward to receiving his personal Christmas cards of his drawings every year. Jonathan was known to be a gentle, loving, kind, caring man of God with an easy going manner. His last years were spent as a resident of Fort Sanders Nursing Home where he was a favorite of the staff and residents. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Bobbie Bruce, Hazel Ruth, Jahu, Missie Newcomb, Ada Stroud, Gentry and several half siblings. Left to mourn his passing are Liz Ogle (Jahu), nieces and nephews, Barbara Bradley, Kathy Daniels, Karen Whitlock, Donnie Ogle, Paul Newcomb, Connie Daniel, Shila Monroe, Gary Newcomb, Kay Ogle, Jeff Ogle and lifelong friend best friend Earl Carr (Mary). The family will receive friends 10AM-12PM Saturday with a funeral service to follow at 12 PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. David Carver officiating. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019