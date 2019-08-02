|
Ora Lynn (Luster) McBride
Lynn McBride (86) was called home on July 28, 2019. "Let all that you do be done with love" 1 Corinthians 16:14, embodies Lynn's life.
Lynn was born to Rodney Miles Luster and Mary Finley Luster on September 30, 1932, in Jackson, Mississippi. She attended Byram High School and there met John Bennett McBride who became her husband on February 22, 1952. John became a preacher and Lynn followed that calling with love, faith, and a selfless devotion to the families they served. They worked together for civil rights in 1960's Mississippi, home missions in Georgia, restoring churches and communities in Tennessee and then returned to Mississippi to continue that work. Lynn's steadfast faith lead her through many difficulties and her open heart touched the people she met. Lynn and John retired to Knoxville where they celebrated 65 years of marriage in February 2017, surrounded by friends and family, before John was called home that September.
Lynn nurtured people. She nurtured gardens and pets. She brought love to the table, unconditionally. She believed in you, always found the best in you, taught you that there is always at least two sides to every story, that everything in the store goes on sale if you just wait a week or so, she spoke frankly but was not judgmental, had a sharp and quick wit and many a saying that will enter our conversations and thoughts and bring a smile. She stood up and set an example of humanness and caring for all. She never gave up on people.
Lynn leaves her children, Rebecca Lynn McBride, John Vincent (Jay) McBride and wife Marga, Beverly Camille McBride Wooldridge and husband Chuck, and Jeffery Miles McBride and wife Paula, as well as 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, knowing they were fully loved, and a little dog named Pepper who brought her joy and comfort. Blessed beyond measure, loved beyond limits.
Lynn will be laid to rest, next to John, in graveside services at Edgewood Cemetery, 229 S. Gallaher View Road, Knoxville, on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., with the Reverend Mark Moreland officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019