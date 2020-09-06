1/1
Oren Howard Moore
Oren Howard Moore

Powell - Oren (Howard) Moore 76 of Powell passed away Saturday September 5, 2020. Howard was a member of PawPaw Hollow Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Korea. He was preceded in death by parents and several brothers and sisters, Wife, Edie Moore. Howard is survived by son and daughter-in-law, David (Heather) Moore; Granddaughter, Lexi Moore; Brothers and sisters Don Moore, Ralph Moore, Katie Greene and Belva Hancock. Many nieces and nephews. There will be a call at convenience Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home on Asheville. Family and friends will meet at Oak Grove Cemetery in Sevierville Thursday September 10, 2020 for a 11:00 a.m. Graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
12:00 - 05:00 PM
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
SEP
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
