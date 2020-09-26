Oretta Gayle Jessee Commer
Knoxville - Oretta Gayle Jessee Comer, age 80, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born June 12, 1940, she was the daughter of William S. and Nell Jessee (deceased). Gayle is well remembered by her childhood friends as the little girl with the waist length "pigtails" and her bubbly personality. Gayle loved to laugh and could turn almost any situation into laughter. As years passed, she was noted for her extraordinary memory of details long forgotten by most. A conversation with Gayle was dotted with "stuff and things", the same chitchat interjection she used all her life. Gayle spent most of childhood in Park City where she attended local schools. In her teenage years the family moved from Knoxville to Rockwood, TN where she graduated from Rockwood High School. She, then, earned a degree in Radiologic Technology, and furthered her career by specializing in Radiation Therapy. After 35 years of employment as a Registered Radiation Therapist at Baptist Hospital, she retired in 2000. Gayle's compassion showed in her career. Her quick wit and out-going personality touched many lives as she worked with patients and their families over the years. Gayle was preceded in death by her former husband, Robert "Bob" Comer and by their daughter, Karen Comer Gilbreath. Gayle is survived by her son, Steven Michael Comer, granddaughter, Nikki Gilbreath, son-in law, Noel Gilbreath, sisters-in-law, Betty Jones Comer and Sharon Comer Ownby (Steve) and extended family and friends. Gayle will be greatly missed by all that loved her and knew her. Psalm 23:4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me, they rod and they staff they comfort me.A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Fall. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial be made to First Baptist Church of Concord or your favorite charity
