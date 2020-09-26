1/
Oretta Gayle Jessee Commer
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oretta Gayle Jessee Commer

Knoxville - Oretta Gayle Jessee Comer, age 80, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born June 12, 1940, she was the daughter of William S. and Nell Jessee (deceased). Gayle is well remembered by her childhood friends as the little girl with the waist length "pigtails" and her bubbly personality. Gayle loved to laugh and could turn almost any situation into laughter. As years passed, she was noted for her extraordinary memory of details long forgotten by most. A conversation with Gayle was dotted with "stuff and things", the same chitchat interjection she used all her life. Gayle spent most of childhood in Park City where she attended local schools. In her teenage years the family moved from Knoxville to Rockwood, TN where she graduated from Rockwood High School. She, then, earned a degree in Radiologic Technology, and furthered her career by specializing in Radiation Therapy. After 35 years of employment as a Registered Radiation Therapist at Baptist Hospital, she retired in 2000. Gayle's compassion showed in her career. Her quick wit and out-going personality touched many lives as she worked with patients and their families over the years. Gayle was preceded in death by her former husband, Robert "Bob" Comer and by their daughter, Karen Comer Gilbreath. Gayle is survived by her son, Steven Michael Comer, granddaughter, Nikki Gilbreath, son-in law, Noel Gilbreath, sisters-in-law, Betty Jones Comer and Sharon Comer Ownby (Steve) and extended family and friends. Gayle will be greatly missed by all that loved her and knew her. Psalm 23:4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me, they rod and they staff they comfort me.A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Fall. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial be made to First Baptist Church of Concord or your favorite charity.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved