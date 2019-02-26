|
Orphia Widner Ford
Knoxville, TN
Orphia Euzella Widner Ford, born May 13, 1922 in Knox County passed away February 23, 2019. She was a Girl Scout leader for several years and worked at Miller's Dept. Store in downtown Knoxville. She belonged to Lilly Grove Church in Claiborne County. Preceded in death by the love of her life and
husband of 64 years Alvia Ford - who she met at age 8, and he aged 9; her
parents George and Fanny Killion Widner; infant brother Virgil Esco Widner; sister Roberta Keck Whitaker; brother Billy John ("Bill", "B.Jo") Widner; brother-in-law Roy George Fortner, and sister-in-law Coney Zepp Lynch Fornter. Survived by daughter Betty Ford Vanderpool and husband Isaac Vanderpool; sister Ollie Pauline Widner Ford; brother Clay Widner and wife Wanda; sister-in-law Dossie Ford Widner; special nieces Bridget (Jack) and Porcha (Randy) and several other nieces and nephews; best friends Dr. William Burkhart and neighbors Troy and June Lawson and Richard Stair, Jr.. The family would like to thank caregivers Cindy, Richard, Diane, Pat, Becky and Jennifer for their loving and dedicated care. Family and friends will meet 10:45AM Tuesday at Greenwood Cemetery for 11AM graveside service, Rev. Jack Day officiating. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019