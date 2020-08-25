Orthie McCoy
Knoxville - Orthie Sweet McCoy, 99, went into the arms of Jesus on August 23, 2020. She was born to Nola and Charlie Sweet on January 16, 1921 in rural Claiborne County. She moved to Knoxville when she was in her teens and lived there the rest of her life.
She married Ralph McCoy in 1941, and they were married for 63 years, until his passing in 2004. She was employed by Palm Beach Company for 46 years, retiring in 1986 as a supervisor.
She was a lifelong Baptist, attending Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church for many years. She later became an active member of Atkins Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School.
Orthie most enjoyed gardening and working in her yard, mowing her lawn until she was 97 years old. She handcrafted a large number of quilts. She also enjoyed crocheting and doing embroidery. She loved people and never turned away anyone in need of help. She especially loved children, and they loved her.
Orthie is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Ewseychik (John) of Longwood, Florida, two grandsons, Chris (Susan) of Port Orange, Florida, Tony (Tiffany) of Altoona, Pennsylvania, one stepgrandson, Alex Ewseychik of Mount Dora, Florida, and five greatgrandchildren: Nyah, Austin, Marlee, Raylee, and Ryan Parker.
She has one surviving brother, Brownlow Sweet, of Tazewell, Tennessee. She is also survived by loving nephew and nieces, Bobby Sweet, Roxie Cope, and Ruby Cole, who helped to care for her in her later years. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. Funeral service to be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, Sam Sweet and Tim Inklebarer officiating. Singers: Anna & Lee Cope, Louise Hipshire, and Edna Peck. Family and friends will then process to Bookwalter United Methodist Church Cemetery for interment. Pallbearers: Bobby Sweet, DeWayne Cole, Douglas Cole, Gary Hopson, James Sweet, Dennis Daugherty, and Nickie Hopson. Family has requested attendees please wear masks. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
