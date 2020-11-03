1/1
Orval "Dick" Phelps
1931 - 2020
Lenoir City - Orval "Dick" Ray Phelps, age 89 of Lenoir City - It is with great sadness that the family of Orval "Dick" Ray Phelps announces his passing. He died peacefully in Oak Ridge, TN, on November 2, 2020. Dick was born in Friendsville, TN, to Vivan and Josephine [Gregory] Phelps on August 31, 1931. He was raised in Friendsville, TN and married Sarah Nix of Alcoa, TN on December 26, 1954. Dick enlisted in the United States Navy in 1951 and worked in the boiler room aboard the U.S.S. Boxer and the U.S.S. Coral Sea during Korean War. In 1957, he joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol where he served as a trooper for 23 years. Dick served with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office and Lenoir City Police Dept from 1981 - 1985. Then, in 1987, he joined the U.S. Marshals Service as a Special Agent until he retired in 2003. Dick will be fondly remembered as a man of honesty and integrity, and a loving, self-less father and grandfather. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, exploring, gardening, black powder weapons, making wine, whittling and watching westerns. He was a lifelong amateur archeologist and historian, fascinated with the Cherokee Tribe of the Little Tennessee Valley and the region's Civil War history. Dick was a man of great faith, who lived a life dedicated to serving and helping others. He touched the lives of many people and will continue to live in the hearts of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vivan and Josephine Phelps, his brothers, Royce and Johnny Phelps, and his son, David Phelps. Mr. Phelps is survived by the love of his life, Sarah Nix Phelps; his daughter, Sheila A. Phelps and his sister, Vivian Phelps Graham. He is also survived by his two devoted grandchildren: Hollie (James) Braley of Kingston, TN and Jon (Jenny) Oody of Knoxville, TN. One of his greatest joys was being a great grandfather to 5 great grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly: Kaiden, Laila, Kelsie, Harper and James Allen. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed. A private graveside service will be held. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
