Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Orville Hall - age 84, of Knoxville, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital. He was a long-time member of Trinity Chapel,

An avid Tennessee Vols fan and Chicago Cubs fan, and a US Army veteran of the Korean War.

Survivors: wife, Frances Kikies Hall; daughters, Olga Martin, Maria Hayes and husband, James, Orie Hall, and Josephina Hall; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Candi Hall; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and sister, Rose Wolfe.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway.

The family and friends will meet 11:15 a.m. Thursday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Highway for a graveside service and interment at 11:30 a.m. with Chaplain Reed Gerhardt officiating.

Military Honors will be performed by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.

Mr. Hall's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019
