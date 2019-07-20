|
|
Oscar Doris Ashe Weaver
Knoxville - Oscar Doris Ashe Weaver, age 93, of Farragut passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, July 18, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Doris was a member of Tuckaleechee Baptist Church in Maryville. She was extremely gifted in oil painting, culinary arts including being a co-owner in a catering business. Doris was an avid traveler and bridge enthusiast with her husband, Clarence. She designed and created beautiful gardens around several homes she and her husband designed and built. She was past president of the garden club in South Knoxville and the South Knoxville Lioness Club.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Clarence Dennis Weaver; great grandson, Malcolm Dennis Carpenter; parents, James Ashe and Janie Stephenson Ashe; brother, James Ashe; sisters, Helen Laura Julian and Emma Lee Crabtree.
She is survived by her children, Margaret Lee Weaver Spangler of Farragut, Dennis James Weaver of Knoxville, Sandra Lynn Weaver Landry and husband Bill; grandchildren, Karen Owens, Denise Handley and husband Allen, Brian Spangler and wife Deana, Michelle Spangler, Coleen Logan and Kellie Weaver, Jack Landry and wife Weatherly; great grandchildren, Kinsey Owens, Kaitlin Mowl, Joshua and Zachary Spangler, Shane and Brooke Handley, Payton Logan, Gus Landry and Boone Landry; great great grandchildren, Addison Eperson, Lincoln and Lennox Moyers; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Leonard Turner officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 9 a.m. on Monday at Highland Memorial Cemetery for graveside services. Serving as pall bearers will be; Brian Spangler, Allen Handley, Dean Owens, Joshua and Zachary Spangler, Shane Handley and Bill Landry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Association, or to , www
Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Weaver family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 20 to July 21, 2019