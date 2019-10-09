|
Oscar E. Lane, Jr.
Lenoir City - Oscar E. Lane, Jr. - age 76 of Lenoir City passed away early Tuesday morning, October 8, 2019 at his home. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corp. Oscar was a member of First Baptist Church. He was a member of Local #102 of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the U. S. and Canada for 55 years. He enjoyed golfing and also going fishing with his grandson, Connor. Preceded in death by his parents, Oscar E. Lane, Sr and Helen Cochran Lane; grandson, Coty Harrison Bluford. Survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Lisa and Gary Lynn Harvey of Lenoir City; Monica Lane of Knoxville; grandson, Connor Harvey; sisters, Sue Spoon of Knoxville and Pam Hogan of Dalton, GA; mother of his children, Donna Lane; many nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thanks to family friend, Kathy Cook and Amedisys Hospice. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 12th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Dick DeMerchant and Mr. Ray Reno officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 Sunday afternoon and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 2 p.m. graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Loudon County Education Foundation - Coty Bluford Scholarship Fund. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019