Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Cloyds Creek Cemetery
Greenback - Oscar Cecil Tuck - age 76, born May 13, 1943, went home to be with Jesus and many of his family members on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Meadow United Methodist Church and retired from Greenback Rock Company. Cecil was a simple, hardworking man who loved to farm, deer hunt, and spin tall tales. He was a very kind and generous man, a friend to all who knew him.

Cecil was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Gryder Tuck; parents, Hubert and Agatha Williams Tuck; sisters, Jessie May Tuck Bottoms, Lucy Jane Tuck Smith and Mary Ruth Tuck Rose; brothers: Hubert Tuck Jr., Colonel Joe Tuck, Leonard Ray Tuck and Jacob Tuck.

Survived by his brothers, Lilburn Calloway Tuck of Maryville, Charles W. Tuck (Rowena) of Greenback, Samuel Mike Tuck (Jeanne) of Lenoir City; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He especially loved his furry friend, Little Bit, who was his faithful companion for many years.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 15th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Scott Knight officiating. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Cloyds Creek Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 15, 2019
