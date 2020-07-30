1/1
Otha Joe Franklin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Otha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Otha Joe Franklin

Otha Joe Franklin, 81, passed peacefully on Wednesday. July 29th, 2020. He was a veteran and served his country as an Army Medic. Otha was an avid camper, and enjoyed old cars.

He was preceded in death by parents Gilford and Bertha (Yarberry) Franklin. Brothers Johnny Franklin and Jack Franklin. Wife Phyllis Franklin stepsons James Ward and Mark Ward.

Survivors: Son and Daughter-in-law: Mike and Cindy Franklin; Daughter and Son-in-law: Teresa and Tom Talbert; Grandchildren: Melissa Franklin, Michael (Taylor) Franklin, Tyler (Ambriel) Talbert; Step Grandchildren: Jesse Ward, Trevor & Tylor Cates; Great Grandson: Callen Franklin; Beloved pet: Sally; Special friend: Kenny Flanagan

Joe loved old cars. We ask that if you have an old car and are planning to attend the graveside service. Drive your old car in memory of Joe.

Special Thanks to Fort Sanders CVICU nurses for their care and support.

Family and friends will meet 2 PM Sunday in Seymour Memory Gardens for graveside services with Tylor Cates officiating. Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Seymour Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved