Otha Joe Franklin
Otha Joe Franklin, 81, passed peacefully on Wednesday. July 29th, 2020. He was a veteran and served his country as an Army Medic. Otha was an avid camper, and enjoyed old cars.
He was preceded in death by parents Gilford and Bertha (Yarberry) Franklin. Brothers Johnny Franklin and Jack Franklin. Wife Phyllis Franklin stepsons James Ward and Mark Ward.
Survivors: Son and Daughter-in-law: Mike and Cindy Franklin; Daughter and Son-in-law: Teresa and Tom Talbert; Grandchildren: Melissa Franklin, Michael (Taylor) Franklin, Tyler (Ambriel) Talbert; Step Grandchildren: Jesse Ward, Trevor & Tylor Cates; Great Grandson: Callen Franklin; Beloved pet: Sally; Special friend: Kenny Flanagan
Joe loved old cars. We ask that if you have an old car and are planning to attend the graveside service. Drive your old car in memory of Joe.
Special Thanks to Fort Sanders CVICU nurses for their care and support.
Family and friends will meet 2 PM Sunday in Seymour Memory Gardens for graveside services with Tylor Cates officiating. Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com