Otha Ward Jr.
Otha Ward, Jr.

Knoxville - Otha Ward, Jr. age 76 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord June 19, 2020. He was a dedicated member of Lonsdale United Methodist Church, a wonderful husband, a great dad and the most wonderful, most involved Pappaw there ever was. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, and they thought the world of him. He was a graduate of Young High School, Class of 1962 and served in The United States Army in the Security Agency. Preceded in death by father, Otha Ward, Sr. and mother, Beulah Helton Ward, 4 sisters and 5 brothers. Survivors, devoted wife of 55 years Sue Bunch Ward, son and daughter-in-law Roger and Michelle Ward, daughters and sons-in-law Rhonda and Bill Sivyer and Renita and Chad Stinnett, grandchildren, Morgan (Jacob) Norman, Clark (Natalie) Ward, Katie, Kendal and Kamryn Whittaker, Parker and Kara Stinnett, great grandson, Jude Norman, several nieces, nephews, and a host of other special friends and family. A special thank you to his friends at Bridgewater Place Event Center. The family and friends will meet 12:00 noon Monday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City and proceed to Stock Creek Cemetery for a graveside service at 1:00 pm, with Rev. Walter Cross officiating. Pallbearers will be, Clark Ward, Parker Stinnett, Bill Sivyer, Chad Stinnett, Scott Whittaker and Nate Brinson, honorary pallbearer, Joey Wilkinson. Online condolences can be left at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
