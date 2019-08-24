Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:15 AM
Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel
l 2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Otis Beal Jr. Obituary
Otis Beal, Jr.

Knoxville - Otis Beal, Jr., age 79 of Knoxville, passed away at 6:45pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was retired from KCDC. He was a member of Fountain City Presbyterian Church and the Good News Sunday School Class. Otis was preceded in death by his parents, Otis, Sr. and Ona Beal; daughter, Tina Beal Maxwell; and sister, Joyce Burton. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife of 59 years, Janice Beal; son, Chuck Beal (Jennifer Shada); grandchildren, Ashley Barks (Robert), Allison Osborne (Derek), Brandon Beal, Mady Shada and Lily Friend; great-grandchildren, Aurora Barks, Nevaeh Osborne and Arya Osborne; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm on Sunday, August 25th at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a funeral service to follow, Rev. Andy Morgan officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:15am on Monday, August 26th at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel and leave in procession for an 11:00am graveside service at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 24, 2019
