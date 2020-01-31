|
|
Otis Earl Whitson
Corryton - Otis Earl Whitson - age 82 of Corryton passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. Earl worked as an import auto mechanic at VW, BMW, Subaru. He previously owned Central Import Auto Repair, and he retired from the TN Department of Transportation. Earl was loved by all who knew him and cared for him. Preceded in death by daughter, Carol; grandson, Dominic; parents, Otis and Grace Whitson; and several brothers and sisters. Survived by wife, Brenda Whitson; daughter, Elizabeth (Cris) Brown; sons, Steven (Lori) Whitson, Jeffrey (Alaura) Whitson; step-son, Robby (Tonya) Speer; granddaughters, Stephanie (Cris) Harris, Keylee Bustamante, Emerson Whitson, Samantha Tronolone, Laura Davenport; grandsons, Andy Whitson, Tayben Whitson, Ben Speer; great grandchildren, Remi, Amelia, River, Evan, Mikayla D., Little Ben, Colby, Mikayla T., Skyler, Nora, Little Dominic, and Ayden; brother, Howard (Stella) Brogdon; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Tennova Hospice. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, February 3, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Andy Morgan officiating and a eulogy delivered by J.W. Whittaker. Family and friends will meet 9:45 AM Tuesday at the funeral home and proceed to Washington Pike Presbyterian Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. Special friends will serve as pallbearers. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020